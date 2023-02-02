Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

