Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

PFG opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

