Proem Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Proem Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Bill.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $10.13 on Thursday, reaching $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

