Proem Advisors LLC Invests $559,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Farfetch accounts for about 0.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Farfetch Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 8,904,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,008. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

