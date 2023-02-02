Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $93.33 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $93.33 million and approximately $251,005.33 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00020367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

