Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $37.50. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $32.61. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Proto Labs shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 69,483 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $878.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.