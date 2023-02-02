Proton Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proton has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00408893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.60 or 0.28701281 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00555829 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,205,052 coins and its circulating supply is 13,981,617,255 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

