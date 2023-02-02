PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.80.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.