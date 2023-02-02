PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PTC updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,989. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,488 shares of company stock worth $59,597,218. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PTC by 21.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PTC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

