Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 568,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 44.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 345.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 14,521,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,757,820. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

