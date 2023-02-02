Puzo Michael J Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $130.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $148.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.