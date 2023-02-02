Puzo Michael J Purchases 1,741 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE XYL traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 583,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.