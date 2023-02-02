Puzo Michael J Sells 437 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.0% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.41. 947,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

