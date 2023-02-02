Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

