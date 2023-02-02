Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

