Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.23.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway
In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
