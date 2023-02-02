Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.23.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$103.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$96.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

