Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,339 shares of company stock worth $4,758,611. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

