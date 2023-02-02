Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $6.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.79. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Vital Energy Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $915.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

