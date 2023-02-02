Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issued By William Blair

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.