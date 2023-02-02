Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issued By William Blair

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $138.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.56. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.
Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
