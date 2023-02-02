Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Shares of SHW opened at $243.22 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

