Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axos Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

