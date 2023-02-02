Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

V.F. stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

