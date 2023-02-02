Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for RPT Realty Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.65 million, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

