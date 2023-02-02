Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

