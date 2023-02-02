Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Oshkosh stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

