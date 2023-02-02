QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00003291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $406,895.91 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.80061214 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $490,543.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

