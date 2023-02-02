Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 43.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

