Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $110.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 4.5 %

QRVO opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $144.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.