Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.00 million.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.5 %

QRVO traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.87.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

