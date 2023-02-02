Qtum Price Reaches $2.81 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $293.83 million and $6.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00011765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,519,595 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

