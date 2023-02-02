QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.