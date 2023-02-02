QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,169,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,084. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

