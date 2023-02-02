Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qualys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 237.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 68.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.