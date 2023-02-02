Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,103 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.93 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Simon Property Group

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

