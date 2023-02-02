Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $365.71 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

