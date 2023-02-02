Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $154.40 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

