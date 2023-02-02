Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $906,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after buying an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.