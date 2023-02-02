Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $926,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

