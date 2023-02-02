Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

