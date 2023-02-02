Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

