Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,190 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $255.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $214.05 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

