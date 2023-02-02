Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,644 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of APA by 315.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of APA by 324.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of APA by 297.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

