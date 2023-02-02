Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 1.1%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76. 84,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 93,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which engages in developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

