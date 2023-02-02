Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.