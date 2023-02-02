QUINT (QUINT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00006375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $2.30 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00411717 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.00 or 0.28899481 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00522131 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

