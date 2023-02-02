Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.42

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.42 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 167.80 ($2.07). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 15,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Quixant in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,775.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

