Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.11. 55 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Rakuten Group Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rakuten Group (RKUNF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.