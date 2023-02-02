Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.02

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 210316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business's revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rambus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rambus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

