Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Down 2.4%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.21. 507,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 820,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

