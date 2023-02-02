RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Down 0.2%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €618.50 ($672.28) and last traded at €620.00 ($673.91). Approximately 4,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €621.50 ($675.54).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €593.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €569.36.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.